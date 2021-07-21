Sign up
Photo 1796
Pair of Pink n Purple Poppies
Another garden shot. Liked the close proximity of these two.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2447
photos
168
followers
148
following
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
garden
,
poppies
,
pair
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and pov.
July 21st, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely colours
July 21st, 2021
