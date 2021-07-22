Previous
Natures Spotlight by carole_sandford
Photo 1797

Natures Spotlight

The spotlight being the sun. This dahlia is near one of our trees & as the leaves moved in the breeze, so the flower was in & out of the sun light.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
so intricate!
July 22nd, 2021  
Cheryl
Beautiful, fave
July 22nd, 2021  
Brennie B
Oh Carole. This is just beautiful .the light and shade . Perfect
July 22nd, 2021  
