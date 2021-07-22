Sign up
Photo 1797
Natures Spotlight
The spotlight being the sun. This dahlia is near one of our trees & as the leaves moved in the breeze, so the flower was in & out of the sun light.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2448
photos
168
followers
148
following
492% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
21st July 2021 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sun
,
outdoors
,
dahlia
Krista Marson
ace
so intricate!
July 22nd, 2021
Cheryl
Beautiful, fave
July 22nd, 2021
Brennie B
Oh Carole. This is just beautiful .the light and shade . Perfect
July 22nd, 2021
