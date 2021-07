Brayford Pool

Nowadays this is used as a marina, years ago there were warehouses & fishing boats in this area. The boats are to the left, out of shot. This is the bottom end of the pool which turns into the river Witham. On the left is the King William IV, quite an old pub. Above the pub you can see the turret ( a Victorian addition) of the Castle. To the right the cathedral that can be seen for miles around, towers over the whole scene. Lincoln does have some lovely old buildings / scenes.