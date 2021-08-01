Sign up
Photo 1807
Brightwater Gardens
Not the best of Summer weather today, but we went for a wander around Brightwater Gardens. They are only a couple of villages away & are not huge, but they are pretty!
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
1st August 2021 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
countryside
,
brightwater
,
lical
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and the garden is beautiful.
August 1st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this lovely garden area
August 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
