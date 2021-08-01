Previous
Brightwater Gardens by carole_sandford
Photo 1807

Brightwater Gardens

Not the best of Summer weather today, but we went for a wander around Brightwater Gardens. They are only a couple of villages away & are not huge, but they are pretty!
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and the garden is beautiful.
August 1st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this lovely garden area
August 1st, 2021  
