Evacuation Mattress

We had “safer people handling” training today. It’s an annual requirement. I know the evacuation mattress is used in the event of fire mostly, but it still involves moving & handling. The persons feet go in the pocket at the bottom. You strap them to the mattress & use the long tapes to pull the person along to a safe area.

It’s a bit of fun in training, don’t fancy doing it for real!