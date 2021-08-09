Previous
High key Beauty by carole_sandford
Photo 1815

High key Beauty

There were several of these in bloom in the garden. So I thought it acceptable to bring one indoors. I love the colours & I just knew it would work well in high key!
Best viewed on black.
9th August 2021

Carole Sandford

