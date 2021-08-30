Sign up
Photo 1836
Sunflowers
Not quite Van Gogh, but sunflowers nevertheless. Arrangement of yesterday’s arm full of flowers.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Tags
vase
sunflowers
arranged
Shirley B
Nearly a Van Gogh......looking good.
August 30th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Lovely image
August 30th, 2021
