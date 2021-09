Year Books

Today has been incredibly humid & I have been at work! I don’t think I have sweated so much in my life! Bring on the rain!!

So obviously I have no photo for today, it was dark by the time I got in at 20.15. However, a parcel had been left in our “safe place”. It contained these two books. Every year we each make a photo book of our 365 photographs & these are of year 5, which we completed last month.