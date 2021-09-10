Previous
Sitting Above the Water by carole_sandford
Photo 1847

Sitting Above the Water

Had a wander round Hartsholme with my friend Paula today. The light wasn’t brilliant, still over cast & humid. This little robin was sat amongst the rhododendrons that hang over the water. The water certainly gave a different background.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five!
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Great lighting and DOF... fav
September 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great clarity. In full tune no doubt.
September 10th, 2021  
