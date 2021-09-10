Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1847
Sitting Above the Water
Had a wander round Hartsholme with my friend Paula today. The light wasn’t brilliant, still over cast & humid. This little robin was sat amongst the rhododendrons that hang over the water. The water certainly gave a different background.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2518
photos
169
followers
151
following
506% complete
View this month »
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Latest from all albums
1841
1842
643
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
10th September 2021 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
above
,
robin
,
hartsholme
judith deacon
ace
Great lighting and DOF... fav
September 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great clarity. In full tune no doubt.
September 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close