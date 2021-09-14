Previous
Next
When is a picture not a picture? by carole_sandford
Photo 1851

When is a picture not a picture?

When it’s a mouse mat! I had no photo today as it was raining all day. As I was doing stuff on the computer, there of course was the mouse mat with a picture I like. So this is my picture of it.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Nice capture. You’re more up to date with the cataloguing of your photographs than I am.
September 14th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Cute heart
September 14th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Everything is a picture, everything we see is a picture.
September 14th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
September 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This picture is certainly a picture , and there was me pondering what old camera was this , loved the way you arranged the heart ! Time for bed -- well done you - you fooled me !!
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise