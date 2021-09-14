Sign up
Photo 1851
When is a picture not a picture?
When it’s a mouse mat! I had no photo today as it was raining all day. As I was doing stuff on the computer, there of course was the mouse mat with a picture I like. So this is my picture of it.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2522
photos
170
followers
151
following
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Tags
photo
,
computer
,
mouse
,
mat
Phil Sandford
ace
Nice capture. You’re more up to date with the cataloguing of your photographs than I am.
September 14th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Cute heart
September 14th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Everything is a picture, everything we see is a picture.
September 14th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
September 14th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This picture is certainly a picture , and there was me pondering what old camera was this , loved the way you arranged the heart ! Time for bed -- well done you - you fooled me !!
September 14th, 2021
