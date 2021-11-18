Previous
One of Many by carole_sandford
Photo 1916

One of Many

This wet leaf was stuck to the patio. Still showcasing it’s beautiful colours though.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
moni kozi ace
Superb colours!
November 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
November 18th, 2021  
Lesley ace
A lovely mix of colours all in one leaf.
November 18th, 2021  
