Photo 1916
One of Many
This wet leaf was stuck to the patio. Still showcasing it’s beautiful colours though.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
16th November 2021 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
wet
,
maple
,
garden
moni kozi
ace
Superb colours!
November 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
November 18th, 2021
Lesley
ace
A lovely mix of colours all in one leaf.
November 18th, 2021
