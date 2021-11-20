Previous
Desperation Shot by carole_sandford
Photo 1918

Desperation Shot

Been at work today, so took no photos. Nothing in the “store” that I wanted to post. Driving home at it was getting dark, I stopped the car & took this of had been the sunset. It was a country road with no other traffic. Quite moody cloud.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Casablanca ace
Delightfully rich sky, I love it
November 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - such a wonderful and painterly sky ! so much mood and drama ! fav
November 20th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful! Love the violet hues in the sky!
November 20th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
the cloud has a lovely purple tinge, stay safe on the road taking pics
November 20th, 2021  
KV ace
What a gorgeous sky.
November 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
November 20th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 20th, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful sky!
November 20th, 2021  
Mave
Quite dramatic!
November 20th, 2021  
