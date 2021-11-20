Sign up
Photo 1918
Desperation Shot
Been at work today, so took no photos. Nothing in the “store” that I wanted to post. Driving home at it was getting dark, I stopped the car & took this of had been the sunset. It was a country road with no other traffic. Quite moody cloud.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
9
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2633
photos
170
followers
142
following
Tags
dark
,
sunset
,
cloud
,
evening
Casablanca
ace
Delightfully rich sky, I love it
November 20th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - such a wonderful and painterly sky ! so much mood and drama ! fav
November 20th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful! Love the violet hues in the sky!
November 20th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
the cloud has a lovely purple tinge, stay safe on the road taking pics
November 20th, 2021
KV
ace
What a gorgeous sky.
November 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
November 20th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 20th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful sky!
November 20th, 2021
Mave
Quite dramatic!
November 20th, 2021
