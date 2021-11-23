Sign up
Photo 1921
Across the Lake
Looking at the island in the middle of the lake. Always lots of birds, particularly herons on here. Still quite a lot of autumnal colour to be seen. A lovely morning.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2637
photos
170
followers
142
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
23rd November 2021 12:09pm
Tags
park
,
autumn
,
lake
,
island
,
hartsholme
Diana
ace
Gorgeous autumnal colours and reflections, beautifully captured.
November 23rd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
The colors are beautiful, especially when doubled by the reflections.
November 23rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So Autumnal beautiful ! fav
November 23rd, 2021
