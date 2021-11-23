Previous
Next
Across the Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 1921

Across the Lake

Looking at the island in the middle of the lake. Always lots of birds, particularly herons on here. Still quite a lot of autumnal colour to be seen. A lovely morning.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous autumnal colours and reflections, beautifully captured.
November 23rd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
The colors are beautiful, especially when doubled by the reflections.
November 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So Autumnal beautiful ! fav
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise