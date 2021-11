Renewable Energy

As I have said in my extras post, Phil & I have been to a funeral today. Took this on the way home, as sat nav diverted us through country roads.

Some people say that these are a blot on the landscape, I actually find them quite majestic. I liked the fact that the top blades disappear into low cloud & just look how small the trees are! Liked the sky colour too ( the sun was starting to set).