Looking Up Hill

Today has been windy, very wet & stormy. So, todays offering is one I took in Lincoln on Thursday. The locals decide the city into up hill & down hill. If you live up hill you are deemed to be well off & if you live down hill then you are not well off. At the top of that hill, is an area called The Bailgate, it is the most affluent area, it has a lot history, some Roman, some Norman, especially the castle & the Cathedral . Both of them can be seen at the top of this image. Looking at that incredibly blue sky, it’s totally different from todays dark grey!