Previous
Next
Down by the River by carole_sandford
Photo 1929

Down by the River

Another from last nights wander around Lincoln. This was taken on a road bridge over the River Witham, looking towards a foot bridge, (behind the willow. Like the reflections of lights & trees.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
528% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely view and lighting.
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise