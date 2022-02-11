Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2001
Flash of Red 11
Black and white with the emphasis on shape. Poinsettia leaves - yes, it’s still alive!
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2745
photos
175
followers
146
following
548% complete
View this month »
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
Latest from all albums
1997
709
1998
1999
2000
710
2001
711
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
9th February 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
poinsettia
,
for2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close