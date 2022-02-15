Previous
Flash of Red 15 by carole_sandford
Photo 2005

Flash of Red 15

A portrait high key, with emphasis on white, shot today of my granddaughter Leah.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson
Lovely portrait
February 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful sparkling eyes
February 15th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
February 15th, 2022  
