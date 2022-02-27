Sign up
Photo 2017
Flash of Red 27
Low key with emphasis on black. The same hellebores that I used yesterday, but looking very different!
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2767
photos
175
followers
144
following
552% complete
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Tags
flowers
,
key
,
low
,
hellebores
,
for2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous. Amazing what changing the back drop and the settings on the camera can do to the same subject.
February 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2022
