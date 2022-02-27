Previous
Next
Flash of Red 27 by carole_sandford
Photo 2017

Flash of Red 27

Low key with emphasis on black. The same hellebores that I used yesterday, but looking very different!
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous. Amazing what changing the back drop and the settings on the camera can do to the same subject.
February 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise