Photo 2053
I think Hellebores are one of my favourite flowers & this is one of my favourite captures of them. I wanted to photograph them before they started to decline & I love this one. High key & using flash too, which I don’t do very often.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2822
photos
174
followers
146
following
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2049
2050
734
2051
735
2052
736
2053
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
22nd March 2022 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
favourites
,
hellebores
Diana
ace
They would be my favourites too if they were available here! Your shots of these beauties are always magical Carole!
April 4th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous mix of varieties ❤️
April 4th, 2022
Lisa
Wow what a gorgeous photo
April 4th, 2022
