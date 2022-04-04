Previous
My Favourites by carole_sandford
Photo 2053

My Favourites

I think Hellebores are one of my favourite flowers & this is one of my favourite captures of them. I wanted to photograph them before they started to decline & I love this one. High key & using flash too, which I don’t do very often.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Diana ace
They would be my favourites too if they were available here! Your shots of these beauties are always magical Carole!
April 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous mix of varieties ❤️
April 4th, 2022  
Lisa
Wow what a gorgeous photo
April 4th, 2022  
