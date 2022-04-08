Previous
Gypo by carole_sandford
Photo 2057

Gypo

This is what Reds 6,7,8 & 9 are known as, ( no idea where that name came from!) they do a lot of the really “daredevil “ stuff . This is them banking to their right, in front of where I was stood.
This may be the last time I see them at Scampton. They finish today for two weeks & then they are off to Greece, to continue their training & to gain PDA (public display authority). Then it will be display season & then they move to Waddington. Waddington isn’t too far away & apparently they will still fly in Scampton airspace, but will have to see how it all works out.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous capture
April 8th, 2022  
