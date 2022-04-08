Gypo

This is what Reds 6,7,8 & 9 are known as, ( no idea where that name came from!) they do a lot of the really “daredevil “ stuff . This is them banking to their right, in front of where I was stood.

This may be the last time I see them at Scampton. They finish today for two weeks & then they are off to Greece, to continue their training & to gain PDA (public display authority). Then it will be display season & then they move to Waddington. Waddington isn’t too far away & apparently they will still fly in Scampton airspace, but will have to see how it all works out.