Previous
Next
Backlit by carole_sandford
Photo 2078

Backlit

The new maple leaves back lit by the evening sun. Today has been really quite hot, we had friends visiting & were sat in the garden. So different to recent days!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
You are so The Queen of this genre!!
April 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light.
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise