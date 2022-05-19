Previous
A Window onto the World by carole_sandford
Photo 2098

A Window onto the World

Barbara & I went into Lincoln today. We had lunch at the High Bridge Cafe ( it’s the black & white building , both Phil & I have featured before). This was our view from our table & I liked it in black & white.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
A nice spot for people watching.
May 19th, 2022  
