Photo 2098
A Window onto the World
Barbara & I went into Lincoln today. We had lunch at the High Bridge Cafe ( it’s the black & white building , both Phil & I have featured before). This was our view from our table & I liked it in black & white.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2899
photos
177
followers
148
following
574% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
window
,
cafe
,
highbridge
,
lincoln.
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice spot for people watching.
May 19th, 2022
