Photo 2099
Poppy
This poppy is in our garden. Taken in bright sunlight yesterday ( today has been dull & rainy).
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2901
photos
176
followers
147
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
19th May 2022 4:08pm
Tags
garden
,
sunshine
,
poppy
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and detail, lovely colour too.
May 20th, 2022
