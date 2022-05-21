Previous
Next
Family by carole_sandford
Photo 2100

Family

Last day of Barbara’s visit with us today. Had daughter & grandkids here for the afternoon. It was nice to get a photo of us all.
Barbara is still in UK until the beginning of June, she is now staying with her daughter.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovley family shot
May 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a nice family shot
May 21st, 2022  
Lin ace
Beautiful group portrait
May 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise