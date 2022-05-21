Sign up
Photo 2100
Family
Last day of Barbara’s visit with us today. Had daughter & grandkids here for the afternoon. It was nice to get a photo of us all.
Barbara is still in UK until the beginning of June, she is now staying with her daughter.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
garden
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovley family shot
May 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a nice family shot
May 21st, 2022
Lin
ace
Beautiful group portrait
May 21st, 2022
