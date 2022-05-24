Previous
Evening Light & Bokeh by carole_sandford
Photo 2103

Evening Light & Bokeh

Phil & I had a walk in Willingham Woods this evening. This was taking from underneath a fir tree of some description, looking up into the sunlight, hence the abundance of bokeh.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured!
May 24th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
May 24th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It is a lovely image.
May 24th, 2022  
