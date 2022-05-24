Sign up
Photo 2103
Evening Light & Bokeh
Phil & I had a walk in Willingham Woods this evening. This was taking from underneath a fir tree of some description, looking up into the sunlight, hence the abundance of bokeh.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
light
woods
bokeh
evening
fir
willingham
Jacqueline
Beautifully captured!
May 24th, 2022
Phil Sandford
Beautiful
May 24th, 2022
Lou Ann
It is a lovely image.
May 24th, 2022
