Photo 2115
A weed by any other name
A very dull, often raining & very cold day, so no photos taken. This one from Hartsholme last week. There is lots of cow parsley around at the moment .
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
weed
,
cow
,
parsley
,
hartsholme
