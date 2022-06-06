Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2116
Crimson Poppy
One of the meadow garden poppies. It still has raindrops from an earlier shower. The light wasn’t good, because it’s been another very dull day, though the rain does seem to have stopped.
Best viewed on black.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2929
photos
174
followers
146
following
579% complete
View this month »
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Latest from all albums
777
778
2112
2113
779
2114
2115
2116
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
6th June 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
meadow
,
poppy
,
crimson
Pat Knowles
ace
I love the papery beauty of poppies…this shows it perfectly!,
June 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close