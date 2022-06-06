Previous
Crimson Poppy by carole_sandford
Photo 2116

Crimson Poppy

One of the meadow garden poppies. It still has raindrops from an earlier shower. The light wasn’t good, because it’s been another very dull day, though the rain does seem to have stopped.
Best viewed on black.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I love the papery beauty of poppies…this shows it perfectly!,
June 6th, 2022  
