Photo 2123
The Mud Maid
The lost gardens of Heligan were estate gardens that became lost in the overgrowth of time, not being touched since WW1, until about thirty years ago. They have now been restored & this lady is on the woodland trail.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2941
photos
175
followers
146
following
581% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
13th June 2022 3:13pm
Tags
mud
,
garden
,
maid
,
cornwall
,
heligan
Phil Sandford
ace
Wooden frame, concrete, mud, moss & yogurt (yes, yogurt) all used to make her and get the moss to germinate and grow. She’s brilliant isn’t she.
June 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
She is amazing! Yoghurt?? Brilliant
June 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful !
June 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this wonderful disvovery.
June 13th, 2022
