The Mud Maid by carole_sandford
Photo 2123

The Mud Maid

The lost gardens of Heligan were estate gardens that became lost in the overgrowth of time, not being touched since WW1, until about thirty years ago. They have now been restored & this lady is on the woodland trail.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Wooden frame, concrete, mud, moss &amp; yogurt (yes, yogurt) all used to make her and get the moss to germinate and grow. She’s brilliant isn’t she.
June 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
She is amazing! Yoghurt?? Brilliant
June 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful !
June 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this wonderful disvovery.
June 13th, 2022  
