Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2131
Busy Bees
Sat in the garden this evening with my telephoto lens on manual focus to get close up shots of the bees which are currently crazy for the lavender!
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2956
photos
175
followers
149
following
583% complete
View this month »
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Latest from all albums
2127
2128
788
2129
789
2130
790
2131
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
21st June 2022 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lens
,
garden
,
lavender
,
bees
,
mm
,
100-400
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful focus, details, and dof. Very pretty image.
June 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close