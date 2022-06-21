Previous
Busy Bees by carole_sandford
Photo 2131

Busy Bees

Sat in the garden this evening with my telephoto lens on manual focus to get close up shots of the bees which are currently crazy for the lavender!
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful focus, details, and dof. Very pretty image.
June 21st, 2022  
