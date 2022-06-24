Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2134
You May Kiss the Bride
The newly married Mr & Mrs Hopkins. Photographed he wedding today of a girl I used to work with. So a busy day, times of hanging about waiting & times of frantic “ are we going to get this done” - but we did!
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2960
photos
176
followers
149
following
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
Latest from all albums
789
2130
790
2131
2132
791
2133
2134
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
24th June 2022 12:43pm
Tags
kiss
,
wedding
,
bride
,
groom
Phil Howcroft
Well done Carole, it is quite exciting shooting a wedding, you just slip into photographer mode and do your stuff, without taking centre stage. This is lovely
June 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
Well done you have had a busy day. I am sure your friends will be thrilled with the photos.
June 25th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Congrats on a successful gig! Lovely shot.
June 25th, 2022
