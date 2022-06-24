Previous
You May Kiss the Bride by carole_sandford
You May Kiss the Bride

The newly married Mr & Mrs Hopkins. Photographed he wedding today of a girl I used to work with. So a busy day, times of hanging about waiting & times of frantic “ are we going to get this done” - but we did!
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Phil Howcroft
Well done Carole, it is quite exciting shooting a wedding, you just slip into photographer mode and do your stuff, without taking centre stage. This is lovely
June 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
June 25th, 2022  
Babs
Well done you have had a busy day. I am sure your friends will be thrilled with the photos.
June 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
Congrats on a successful gig! Lovely shot.
June 25th, 2022  
