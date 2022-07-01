Previous
Little & Pink by carole_sandford
Photo 2141

Little & Pink

A filler for yesterday, one from the Lost Gardens of Heligan a couple of weeks ago. Not sure what these are called.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Carole Sandford

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful whatever they are called. Love the pov and the dof. The PlantNet app couldn’t confirm a name.
July 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Helechrysome??
July 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 2nd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
July 2nd, 2022  
