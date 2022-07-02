Sign up
Photo 2142
Work in Progress
We have been, cutting, sewing & stuffing this afternoon . One scarecrow in the making. Even taught Phil how to do blanket stitch ( dredged the memory 😉). Just a diary shot really.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Tags
sewing
,
cutting
,
scarecrow
,
making
,
stuffing
