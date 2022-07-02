Previous
Next
Work in Progress by carole_sandford
Photo 2142

Work in Progress

We have been, cutting, sewing & stuffing this afternoon . One scarecrow in the making. Even taught Phil how to do blanket stitch ( dredged the memory 😉). Just a diary shot really.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
586% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise