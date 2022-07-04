Sign up
Photo 2144
Afternoon Delight
Another of our new dahlias complete with a bit of bokeh!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2973
photos
175
followers
149
following
587% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
4th July 2022 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
garden
,
dahlia
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delicate beauty ! beautifully captured - fav
July 4th, 2022
