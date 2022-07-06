Previous
Young & Beautiful…. by carole_sandford
Photo 2146

Young & Beautiful….

….and gone to seed. We still have quite a few of these poppies gracing the garden. On the whole a dull day & it has constantly looked as if it was going to rain - it didn’t!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beauty both in flower and seed-head - Similar weather here today too !
July 6th, 2022  
Shanne
such a vibrant colour
July 6th, 2022  
Gavin.J
Subtle colour and lovely, soft depth of field:)
July 6th, 2022  
