Photo 2147
Another Dahlia
Another beauty & a great colour combination!
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
