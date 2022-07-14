Sign up
Photo 2154
Defunct Beauty
Always good to save some allium skeletons for photographic purposes! One of many examples of beauty in demise.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, always much appreciated!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2987
photos
176
followers
150
following
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
36
2150
796
2151
797
2152
2153
2154
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
14th July 2022 11:18am
Tags
skeleton
,
beauty
,
allium
Diana
ace
So beautiful, it looks like jewelry!
July 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous lighting and subject…..clever to safe a few!
July 14th, 2022
JackieR
ace
love a bit of wabi sabi!
July 14th, 2022
carol white
ace
Snap!!A lovely shot
July 14th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice.
July 14th, 2022
