Defunct Beauty by carole_sandford
Defunct Beauty

Always good to save some allium skeletons for photographic purposes! One of many examples of beauty in demise.

Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, always much appreciated!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

ace
Diana ace
So beautiful, it looks like jewelry!
July 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous lighting and subject…..clever to safe a few!
July 14th, 2022  
JackieR ace
love a bit of wabi sabi!
July 14th, 2022  
carol white ace
Snap!!A lovely shot
July 14th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice.
July 14th, 2022  
