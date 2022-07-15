Sign up
Photo 2155
Eryngium
A love the dramatic spiky leaves on these. Black & white made them even more striking! Also, this little straggler had been under the bird feeder & was covered in feed stuff, mono hid that more.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 6
Tags
plant
,
dramatic
,
garden
,
mono
,
eryngium
