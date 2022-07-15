Previous
Next
Eryngium by carole_sandford
Photo 2155

Eryngium

A love the dramatic spiky leaves on these. Black & white made them even more striking! Also, this little straggler had been under the bird feeder & was covered in feed stuff, mono hid that more.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise