Dahlia by carole_sandford
Dahlia

This is one of the biggest dahlias that we have. Most have small flowers despite watering. Rather beautiful though.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous capture and flower!
July 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! fav
July 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful dahlia. We have noticed the same about ours. Most a very small. Only one plant gets the full blossoms.
July 25th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous
July 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 25th, 2022  
