Photo 2165
Dahlia
This is one of the biggest dahlias that we have. Most have small flowers despite watering. Rather beautiful though.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
25th July 2022 5:17pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous capture and flower!
July 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! fav
July 25th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful dahlia. We have noticed the same about ours. Most a very small. Only one plant gets the full blossoms.
July 25th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous
July 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 25th, 2022
