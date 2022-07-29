Sign up
Photo 2169
Abundance
Rowan berries on one of our trees in the garden. Plenty for the birds to eat!
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3008
photos
174
followers
148
following
594% complete
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
803
2168
2169
Tags
tree
garden
berries
rowan
abundance
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colour, you must be having plenty of visitors.
July 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! and so early !! and what a load of berries !
July 29th, 2022
Nina Ganci
they are amazing! love the pop of red
fav
July 29th, 2022
