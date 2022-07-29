Previous
Abundance by carole_sandford
Photo 2169

Abundance

Rowan berries on one of our trees in the garden. Plenty for the birds to eat!
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colour, you must be having plenty of visitors.
July 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! and so early !! and what a load of berries !
July 29th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
they are amazing! love the pop of red
fav
July 29th, 2022  
