Previous
Next
Japanese Influence by carole_sandford
Photo 2172

Japanese Influence

Ooopps nearly 10.30pm & just realised that I haven’t uploaded a photo! One from the walled garden yesterday. Definitely a Japanese influence, not what you would usually find in a walled garden perhaps. I do like it though!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
595% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 1st, 2022  
sarah ace
Love the turquoise windows
August 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
Looks very TARDIS like!!!
August 1st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a beautiful walled garden , I like the Japanese influence
August 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it ! a beautiful oriental scene with its clean bold lines !
August 1st, 2022  
Judith Johnson
All very neatly ordered, just like the gardens in Japan. Very appealing
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise