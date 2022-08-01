Sign up
Photo 2172
Japanese Influence
Ooopps nearly 10.30pm & just realised that I haven’t uploaded a photo! One from the walled garden yesterday. Definitely a Japanese influence, not what you would usually find in a walled garden perhaps. I do like it though!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
31st July 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japanese
,
garden
,
walled
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 1st, 2022
sarah
ace
Love the turquoise windows
August 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks very TARDIS like!!!
August 1st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a beautiful walled garden , I like the Japanese influence
August 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it ! a beautiful oriental scene with its clean bold lines !
August 1st, 2022
Judith Johnson
All very neatly ordered, just like the gardens in Japan. Very appealing
August 1st, 2022
