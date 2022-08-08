Previous
Next
Doe a Deer by carole_sandford
Photo 2179

Doe a Deer

Not far from East Kirkby at the weekend. There was quite a large herd of deer. This was one group & there were two others . The males seemed to be sat in the middle of them ( out of view in this shot.)
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous and a fav
August 8th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
A very large herd wasn’t it.
August 8th, 2022  
Michelle
That’s a lot of deers in one place
August 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Wow, aren’t they pretty?
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise