Photo 2179
Doe a Deer
Not far from East Kirkby at the weekend. There was quite a large herd of deer. This was one group & there were two others . The males seemed to be sat in the middle of them ( out of view in this shot.)
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3024
photos
172
followers
147
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Latest from all albums
2176
805
2177
806
2178
807
2179
808
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
6th August 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
does
,
females
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous and a fav
August 8th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
A very large herd wasn’t it.
August 8th, 2022
Michelle
That’s a lot of deers in one place
August 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Wow, aren’t they pretty?
August 8th, 2022
