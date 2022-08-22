Sign up
Photo 2193
Fairy
Another Doddington sculpture. I love the blue colour.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3046
photos
173
followers
147
following
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
21st August 2022 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sculpture
,
fairy
,
doddington
JackieR
ace
I'm not sure I like this piece of art, but I'm not sure why ( but that's art for you eh?!) Nice image of it
August 22nd, 2022
