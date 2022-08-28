Previous
Happy to Pose by carole_sandford
Photo 2199

Happy to Pose

After two years the Steam Punk Festival returned to Lincoln. This guy was happy to pose dramatically.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great outfit but find masks very creepy.
August 28th, 2022  
