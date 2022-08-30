Sign up
Photo 2201
Close up Dahlia
Still life Dahlia up close.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
life
,
flower
,
garden
,
still
,
dahlia
Milanie
ace
Love the focus on that center
August 30th, 2022
