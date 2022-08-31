Sign up
Photo 2202
High Key
Another still life dahlia, in high key this time!
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3060
photos
170
followers
144
following
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2198
817
2199
40
2200
818
2201
2202
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
30th August 2022 3:23pm
Tags
life
,
flower
,
high
,
key
,
still
,
dahlia
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
August 31st, 2022
