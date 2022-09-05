Previous
Abundant Crop by carole_sandford
Abundant Crop

NF- SOOC 5. Only a picture of apples , but I quite liked this capture if an apple tree in Doddington’s orchard.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Pat Knowles ace
Never seen so many apples in a tree….massive crop!
September 5th, 2022  
