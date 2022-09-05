Sign up
Photo 2207
Abundant Crop
NF- SOOC 5. Only a picture of apples , but I quite liked this capture if an apple tree in Doddington’s orchard.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
apples
,
orchard
,
doddington
,
nf-sooc-2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Never seen so many apples in a tree….massive crop!
September 5th, 2022
