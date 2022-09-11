Sign up
Photo 2213
Work in progress
Have recently started knitting again, my Australian aunt to blame 😉
11th September 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
knitting
cardigan
nf-sooc-2022
Shutterbug
ace
I think it will be very pretty with the pattern knitted in. I like the small touch of color.
September 11th, 2022
Raymond
Lovely tones in this photo
September 11th, 2022
