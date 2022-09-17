Previous
Fountains Abbey by carole_sandford
Photo 2219

Fountains Abbey

Nf-sooc 17
Always lots of photo opportunities at the ruins of Fountains Abbey, in North Yorkshire.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson
Nicely captured with your fifty mm lens. It's surprising how far back you have to go to get the whole picture, but also good to sometimes just capture what you see.
September 17th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
When the sun came up above the trees, it really lit that tower. Gorgeous capture.
September 17th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured
September 17th, 2022  
