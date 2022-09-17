Sign up
Photo 2219
Fountains Abbey
Nf-sooc 17
Always lots of photo opportunities at the ruins of Fountains Abbey, in North Yorkshire.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
ruin
,
fountains
,
abbey
,
yorkshire
,
nf-sooc-2022
Judith Johnson
Nicely captured with your fifty mm lens. It's surprising how far back you have to go to get the whole picture, but also good to sometimes just capture what you see.
September 17th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
When the sun came up above the trees, it really lit that tower. Gorgeous capture.
September 17th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautifully captured
September 17th, 2022
