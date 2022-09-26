Sign up
Photo 2228
Connor
Nf-sooc 26.
I actually thought I was too close to him when I took this, as he was laying across my lap watching TV. But as you can see I wasn’t. He had turned to see what I was doing. I do like the 50mm for portraits.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7!
Tags
connor
,
grandson
,
nf-sooc-2022
